OHIO — Thanksgiving is almost here and deal-seekers are preparing their lists for next major day ahead of holiday gift-giving: Black Friday.

What customarily was known for long lines, BOGO savings and large crowds has toned down at some stores as their holiday hours have shifted in recent years. Here's what shoppers should know about some major retail locations in Ohio:

Editor's Note: This is not a list of all retail vendors. To confirm store hours, check your local store's websites.

Walmart

Walmart stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 5 a.m. on Friday and remain open until 11 p.m.

Target

Target will also be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday. Begining Nov. 30 the store will offer extended holiday hours from 7 a.m. to midnight until Dec. 23

Best Buy

The stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open to shoppers at 6 a.m. on Friday until 10 p.m. Best Buy said mall-based stores may have different hours depending on mall hours and consumers should check the store locater website for the most up-to-date hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods

The sports retailer will close on Thanksgiving, but open at 6 a.m. for shoppers on Black Friday until 10 p.m.

JC Penny

Closed on Thanksgiving, the stores will open at 5 a.m. on Friday with several giveaways occuring throughout the day for in-person shoppers.

Kohls

Kohls will also be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open at 5 a.m. on Friday and remain open until 10 p.m.

Macy's

The stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday for customers. Hours may vary by location, click here to check your store.

Five Below

Following suit, the discount store will also be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rally House

Sports enthusiasts will have to wait until Black Friday to purchase gear for their teams as the store is close on Thanksgiving. It will open at 6 a.m. on Friday and remain open until 9 p.m.

Lowes

Lowes will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open to customers at 6 a.m. for Black Friday. It will be open until 10 p.m. Friday night.

Home Depot

While closed on Thanksgiving, the stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at their normal hours.

Barnes & Noble

Will be closed on Thanksgiving, but opens at 8 a.m. for Black Friday.

Old Navy

Some Old Navy stores will open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving; however, store hours vary by location. Check your local store location for Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.

TJ Maxx

The stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but hours will vary on Black Friday. To check your local store hours, click here.

Ohio Mall Hours

Southpark Mall — Strongsville

While closed on Thanksgiving, the mall will open at 7 aa.m. on Black Friday until 9 p.m.

Great Northern Mall — North Olmsted

The mall will open at 7 a.m. for customers and remain open until 9 p.m.

Crocker Park — Westlake

Crocker Park will be closed on Thanksgiving; however, stores have varied openings for Black Friday. For more information, click here.

Beachwood Place — Beachwood

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, and opens at 9 a.m. for Black Friday.

Kenwood Towne Center — Cincinnati

While closed on Thanksgiving, the mall will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday until 9 p.m.

Cincinnati Premium Outlets — Cincinnati

The outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Dayton Mall — Dayton

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Easton Town Center — Columbus

The center will close on Thanksgiving, but reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday until 9 p.m.

Polaris Fashion Place — Columbus

While closed on Thanksgiving, Polaris will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday for customers.

Tanger — Columbus

Tanger Outlets will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Belden Village Mall — Canton

Opening at 7 a.m. for Black Friday, the mall will remain open until 9 p.m.

Ohio Valley Mall — St. Clairsville

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, but opens at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Franklin Mall — Toledo