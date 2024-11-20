A new group is poised to reinvigorate the old Cazenovia College site.

Village Mayor Kurt Wheeler confirmed that a group of local investors is under contract to acquire the property. The group, known as "9Fresh," has outlined its plan to turn the former school into a community district.

The group says it's looking to create a dynamic center by reinventing former lecture halls and instructional spaces into places for people to live and thrive.

The site is currently being used by the New York State Police as a training academy until the lease is up in August.