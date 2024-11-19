New York City restaurants have less than two weeks to dismantle their roadway outdoor dining setups for the season, the city’s Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Under outdoor dining rules established in August 2023, restaurants must remove all roadway dining structures by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 29. The roadway dining season will resume on April 1.

What You Need To Know New York City restaurants have until the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 29 to dismantle their roadway outdoor dining setups for the season



Eateries that do not meet the deadline to remove their roadway setups will be subject to fines



Applications for both roadway and sidewalk dining permits remain open throughout the year, the city said

The city’s permanent outdoor dining program bans curbside sheds and requires businesses to ensure all seating areas are open, with umbrellas or coverings overhead rather than roofing structures.

City-approved sidewalk outdoor dining setups, which remain an option year-round, are subject to their own design requirements.

“New Yorkers have come to enjoy outdoor dining and the Dining Out NYC program has made it a permanent part of the fabric of our city,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement.

Restaurants looking to participate in the program next year can apply online, Rodriguez said. Eateries that do not meet the deadline to remove their roadway setups will be subject to fines, the DOT noted in a release.

Businesses must secure permits for both sidewalk and roadway outdoor dining setups, costing $1,050 each for a four-year period.

Restaurants using sidewalk or roadway space must also pay per square foot, with fees reaching $31 per square foot annually for sidewalk space in certain parts of Manhattan, but costing less in other areas.

Applications for both roadway and sidewalk dining permits remain open throughout the year, the DOT said.