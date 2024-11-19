FRANKFORT, Ky. — One of the biggest shopping seasons of the year is almost here, and Kentucky Retail Federation said stores throughout the commonwealth are gearing up.

What You Need To Know Kentucky stores are gearing up for the holiday shopping season



A recent National Retail Federation survey projects a record 183.4 million Americans to shop in-person and online between Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 28) and Cyber Monday (Monday, Dec. 2)



That's a more than 10% increase since 2019



The NRF forecasted earlier this year that 2024 holiday spending is projected to reach record levels

The KRF said according to a recent National Retail Federation survey, a record 183.4 million Americans are projected to shop in-person and online between Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 28) and Cyber Monday (Monday, Dec. 2). That's a more than 10% increase since 2019.

"Kentucky's hard-working retailers, big and small, have been planning all year long for this busy shopping weekend," said Tod Griffin, KRF president. "Even though we see consumers shopping earlier, Thanksgiving weekend still marks the official start of the holiday season for many."

According to the survey, which was conducted Nov. 1-7 and polled more than 8,100 adult consumers, 72% of respondents said they plan to shop on Black Friday and nearly 40% shared they anticipate making purchases on Cyber Monday. The top three reasons respondents cited shopping during the holiday weekend included significant savings from special deals (57%), tradition among family/friends (28%) and Thanksgiving signaling the time to start holiday shopping (24%).

Earlier this year, the NRF forecasted that 2024 holiday spending is expected to reach record levels, increasing as much as 3.5% from 2023 for a total of $989 billion.

“We encourage shoppers to support their local retailers this holiday season and to please be patient with store staff members as they work to meet significantly increased customer demand this time of year,” Griffin added. “And when buying online from e-commerce retailers, remember that there are six fewer calendar days between Black Friday and Christmas Eve this year, so take into account extra shipping days so your orders arrive in time for gift giving.”

The KRF represents more than 6,000 member businesses across the state, from department and drug stores to hardware, apparel and building supply retailers.