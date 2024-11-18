ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the financing portion of the Rays new stadium.

But it's unclear if that will happen because at least one commissioner has expressed they might not be ready to move forward with the vote yet.

What You Need To Know Pinellas County commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the financing potion of the Rays new stadium





Unclear if that will happen because at least one commissioner has expressed they might not be ready to move forward with the vote yet



PREVIOUS STORY: Once a sure thing, Rays stadium deal may be in peril





BACKGROUND: Previous stories on the Rays stadium search

The initial vote on bonds to finance the $1.3 billion stadium in the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment was delayed last month because of Hurricane Milton.

The hurricane ripped away parts of the Tropicana Field roof when it moved through the Bay area on Oct. 9. A damage report released this week indicates repairs would cost $55.7 million.

Now, the damage to Tropicana Field and the Rays choosing a Tampa-located stadium to play in next year are complicating things.

Commissioner Chris Latvala, who was a no vote on the stadium deal in July, has continued to voice his concerns. And the delaying of the votes has already disrupted some construction deadlines.

January’s groundbreaking is on pause for the moment.

Another delay could put the stadium project in jeopardy.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, both the city and the county have until March 31, 2025, to approve the bonds to fund the stadium. If they don't do that the current deal could fall apart.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is meeting with multiple county commissioners Monday, including Latvala.

When contacted Monday morning and asked if she wanted to delay the Tuesday bond vote, Commisioner Kathleen Peters said:"If the new commissioners feel they fully understand how the funding works and the legal timelines, then I am fine will voting now."

St. Pete city leaders will hold a separate vote on its portion of the stadium funding Thursday.