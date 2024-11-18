GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An organization in North Carolina is helping to cover the costs of starting a farm for new and beginning farmers.

The Rural Advancement Foundation International, an organization supporting rural advancement, is helping the next generation of farmers overcome the start-up costs associated with agriculture. Farming takes a great deal of investment up front with no guarantee of making that money back.

RAFI — based in North Carolina — recently announced this year’s recipients for beginning farmer stipends. One of those grantees is Joanne Spruill, a lawyer by trade whose heart is now in farming thanks to the influence of her mother and brother.

“I didn't realize how therapeutic and relaxing it is,” Spruill said. “And to have your hands in the dirt, it just makes you feel good. And I promise you, you can taste the difference from growing without pesticides and herbicides versus the vegetables you get out of the grocery store.”

RAFI’s grant program provides stipends of up to $5,000 for historically underserved farmers and ranchers who have been farming for less than three years. It awarded $75,000 in beginning farmer grants this year.

“To have those grants and those opportunities available for us, specifically for people and women of color, it really makes a big difference and gives us a leg up,” Spruill said.

The location of this property in Goldsboro, North Carolina happens to fall in a food desert. With that in mind, Spruill and her mother purchased this land a year ago dreaming of providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables for their community.

This grant was crucial to the Spruills’ goal of not going into debt to launch a larger operation. They currently grow produce on a fraction of this amount of land and sell food baskets.

“To our right will be literally a drive-in organic produce mart. So you come in, get your produce, drive back out. We'll have all kinds of organic fruits and vegetables, people who sell honey, different herbs,” Spruill said. “And then over here is where we will grow everything. So it's a one-stop shop, but we see the vision, and we think it's going to be amazing!”

Since receiving the grant they have dug a well and have now added electricity to the property. Spruill said they hope to have a grand opening for their drive-in produce mart next spring.

“I think a lot of times people hit barriers, especially when it comes to filling out and receiving grants or getting local help or local support,” Spruill said. “But the key is to not give up!”