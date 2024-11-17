LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is still more than a month away, but several women-owned businesses gathered Sunday at the Mellwood Art Center to help others get some early shopping done.



What You Need To Know More than 70 woman-owned businesses sold a variety of items to Christmas shoppers at WOW Pinkmas



Amanda Dare, owner of NuLu's Woman-Owned Wallet, organized the event



The goal behind the event was to support woman-owned businesses

Amanda Dare, owner of gift shop Woman-Owned Wallet (WOW), organized "WOW Pinkmas," an event designed to support and uplift female-owned businesses. This was the event's first year.

“In business, specifically, we really can come together, and we don’t have to be competition for one another,” Dare said. “I think that’s something that has been perpetuated through the world, and this is something that we’re disproving by being at this market and celebrating one another.”

More than 70 vendors participated and sold a variety of items.

Cristina Leon, owner of Nativas, set up a table at the event. She sells handmade products by Indigenous Colombian women.

“It’s good to be around the community ... my business who supports other women is in an event that is supporting women, so it’s really nice to be here,” Leon said.

W.O.W. is also going to start shooting a show soon to showcase woman-owned businesses. Donations toward this project can be made through the business’ website.