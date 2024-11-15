TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The scars from Hurricanes Helene and Milton are still present on Treasure Island, but signs of life are returning to the small coastal town.

Many businesses have rebuilt and reopened once again.

GIGI’s Italian Restaurant is one of the businesses reopening.

“I think the recovery has gone very well,” co-owner Cyndi Shain said.

The restaurant shut down for 50 days, allowing them to renovate and replace or repair its equipment.

“I am so excited. I can’t wait to get our doors back open. We have had so many people contact us, and they are excited,” Shain said.

GIGI’S is a staple in the community, opening in the late 1960s.

Now, Shain said she is upbeat about the future of Treasure Island.

“If you talk to the people around here, they are coming out of shock. They are getting an attitude of, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ We are going to come back,” Shain said.

The restaurant opens its doors on Friday, Nov. 15.