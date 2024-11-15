ShotClub Social Buffalo, powered by OnGolf Golf, has released the first renderings of their proposed 45,000 square-feet family entertainment center coming to 555 Elk St.
The new golf-themed entertainment center will contain 60 golf driving range bays, dining, duckpin bowling, multiple bars, a full kitchen, amusement/arcade games, simulators, event spaces and more. The bays will be both indoor and outdoor and will be open year-round.
ShotClub Social Buffalo LLC will partner with the Krog Group for the new project.
"We are proud that ShotClub Social has decided to partner with us to build this unique family entertainment destination in the heart of Buffalo," Peter Krog, president of The Krog Group, said.
"We’re very excited to work with the Krog Group as a development partner. They bring the expertise and experience to advance this one-of-a-kind project for all ages to Western New York," SCS’s CEO Doug Swift added.