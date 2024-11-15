OHIO — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services shared the latest unemployment claims for the first full week of November, in which the state saw a drop in initial claims and an increase in continued claims.
For Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, the state saw 7,765 initial unemployment claims, 286 less than the previous week. Of these, 856 have been flagged for identity verification to avoid fraud.
The state also saw 45,982 continued unemployment claims, 2,551 more than the previous week.
In total, the state saw 52,747 unemployment claims filed for Nov. 3 to Nov. 9.
In Ohio, the unemployment rate was 4.5% in September, compared to the national rate of 4.1%. The state’s labor force participation rate was 62.4% during September, while the national rate was 62.7%.