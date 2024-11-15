BOSTON, Mass. - A new report shows this year's Boston Marathon brought more than $500 million in local economic activity.

The findings from the UMass Donahue Institute include the Boston Athletic association's operating costs and spending by marathon participants, spectators and vendors.

Thirty-thousand people participated in different races throughout marathon weekend and the report estimates there were about 500,000 spectators.

It found nearly 90% of participants and more than half of the spectators stayed overnight, spending money on lodging, food and shopping.

UMass Donahue said while the numbers weren't surprising, it was interesting to see where everyone came from.

"What I found to be I think most eye opening and enlightening was just the results of our survey of the spectators to see just really from how far and wide folks come” said Rod Motamedi, an assistant director of economic and public policy research at UMass Donahue Institute. “You know, we sort of know intuitively they come from all over the world to run, but I don't think we know that they really come from all over the country and in fact, the world to spectate the Boston Marathon as well. And that was really eye opening for me."

The report says while it's a Boston-focused event and a majority of the economic impact goes back to the city, one third of the total impacts benefit places outside of Boston.