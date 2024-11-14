GRAFTON, Wis. — Manufacturing is one field in need of skilled workers, but finding people to fill open positions isn’t always easy.

A collaborative program organized through the Manufacturing Alliance of Ozaukee County is working to attract new talent to local factories. Recently, the program organized a “drop in” open house, where high school students and their parents could casually come take a tour of various factories in the area and learn about the field.

Kathleen Cady Schilling is executive director of Ozaukee Economic Development. Cady Schilling said even a brief visit to a modern factory can change the conversation for many students and parents.

“People don’t normally realize there are a variety of career paths you can take with manufacturing. Paths you can come into immediately, paths you can do with apprenticeships, customized training through one of our technical colleges or the business,” Cady Schilling said.

Grafton-based Ram Tool was one company that took part in the open house event. The company’s president, Michelle Polum, said investing time and energy into programs that encourage high school students to explore the field is worth the effort.

“Getting parents in here to see manufacturing has changed. It is not a dirty work environment; it is clean. It is high tech. It is many avenues that students can go into. It is unlimited as to the opportunities that manufacturing can provide,” Polum said.

Ram Tool also offers a youth apprenticeship program. Student Nathan Meyer is a part of the program. He is learning hands-on skills while still in school.

Meyer said he knows there will be plenty of jobs available at Ram Tool, and at other local manufacturers, when he is ready to enter the workforce full-time.

“With a bunch of the older people getting ready to retire [who are] working in these manufacturing plants, I do think that we need more younger kids to come and work here, just so we can keep the operations going,” Meyer said.

To learn more about the programs for high school students, and others looking to enter the manufacturing field, click here.