ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Businesses are slowly opening back up in coastal communities following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but many owners say the amount of damage caused by the storms has made recovery difficult.

Permitting and piecing together what was lost, with paradise as a backdrop — it’s a similar story for businesses impacted by the back-to-back hurricanes.

It’s a club Cheryl Engels and Hobie Clark never thought their Pass-a-Grille store, Island Life, would be a part of.

“For the first time ever, we’ve experienced this where we say, 'We live in Pass-a-Grille,' and the response is, 'We’re so sorry.' When it was always, 'Wow, Pass-a-Grille’s wonderful, it’s my favorite place to visit,'” Engels said.

They’ve got more than one business on their property.

“Our store, Island Life, is unique in our community," Engels said. "We have things like — we have our own line of eye wear. I’m a retired optometrist and so we have our own line of eyewear and sunwear that we have. We have a lot of beach items."

The property is also home to one of the oldest, most notable rental properties on the island.

“It was built in 1906 — it’s one of the original homes of Pass-a-Grille,” Engels said. “This was used as a tea room in the 1930s and 1940s.”

Along with the breathtaking views and Gulf beaches, she said homes like these have always been the real jewels of the island. But that was changed by the storms, too.

“We really want to save this if at all possible," Clark said. "I was looking at it this morning, and there is a way I think."

The original hardwood floors, along with the walls and ceiling are still intact, but the porch and entire side of the home were ripped off and are now exposed. All of that, plus the condemned sign on the home kept them from renting it for the season.

“This was rented for the entire season, upcoming season," Clark said. "Of course, we had to give them a call. They were repeat renters, so they’re sad about that as well."

“And refund all of their money, which was a hard hit financially,” Engels added.

The pair said it was a hard hit for them, but because they’re in paradise and determined to open their doors, those blows are starting to hurt a little less.

“Living the island life just means feeling grateful for what you have around you and just trying to relax in it and be at peace,” Engels said.

The Island Life store will be open on weekends for now, starting this Saturday. They’re hoping once the beaches officially open, they can bring back their staff and open during their regular hours.