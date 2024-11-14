ELIZABETHOWN, Ky. — The BlueOval SK battery plant is set to begin production in 2025 at the massive Glendale-based facility.

Before that day comes, however, hundreds of employees will undergo training to learn the ins and outs of battery production.

“When we opened this facility back in June of 2024, since that point in time, we have run over 300 employees in this facility, and training and getting ready for our launch in 2025," said Michael Adams, BlueOval SK CEO.

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., visited the facility at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College Wednesday to get an update on the training. He said the training, along with the upcoming opening of the battery plant, will not only boost the U.S. economically but also in electric vehicle production.

“What this will make sure is that EV batteries are built in the United States of America," Beshear said. "When you look at other plants that may come from (President-elect Donald Trump's) administration that’s coming in, that could be very important in this space, to make sure we have this domestic manufacturing.”

Beshear added the project will bring thousands of jobs and will be a huge economic driver for the commonwealth as the projected investment for the project is $5.8 billion.

"Over 10,000 jobs are coming to Kentucky," Beshear said. "This was the major driver. Really grateful for what we’re seeing. And while the speed of some of our other investments may not come as quickly as we thought, we know this is the future, and that this is the place to be.”

Once open, the plant is expected to bring around 2,500 jobs to the area with more jobs planned in the future, Beshear said.

According to the Elizabeth-Fort Knox MSA Transformation Project, the population of Hardin County is expected to increase by more than 22,000 people come 2026.