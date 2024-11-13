AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ favorite grocery store chain will soon welcome a new store at an old location just in time for the Christmas season.

What You Need To Know H-E-B's new store at South Congress and Oltorf is set to open on Dec. 4



The store originally opened its doors in 1957, making it the oldest H-E-B in Austin. It was demolished in 2022, and a new one was constructed at the location



Upgrades to the new store include a parking garage, a True Texas BBQ restaurant, indoor and outdoor seating, smart lighting and abundant natural lighting, expanded beer and wine selections, local art and more



The new store will be Austin's second multi-level H-E-B. The first was the Lake Austin H-E-B, which opened in Feb. 2023

The highly anticipated opening of the H-E-B on South Congress and Oltorf is scheduled for Dec. 4. It will be Austin’s second multi-level H-E-B store.

The original South Congress H-E-B, which was Austin’s oldest, opened more than 60 years ago, in 1957. It was demolished in 2022 and construction on the new store began shortly after. A small, temporary store opened nearby at the Twin Oaks Shopping Center at 2301 S. Congress Ave. That store will close on Dec. 3.

When it first opened, the original store stood at 25,000 square feet. As the city’s population grew, it was expanded to 69,000 square feet. The new store covers 145,000 square feet.

Some of the store’s upgrades include:

A parking garage

True Texas BBQ, H-E-B's in-house barbecue restaurant

Indoor and outdoor seating for dining

Environmental features, including smart lighting plans and abundant natural lighting

An expanded beer and wine selection

Local art celebrating the legacy of South Congress

There was no mention of a beer garden in a press release from H-E-B, contrary to initial reports about the new store in 2019.

“Our vision has always been to create a store that our customers will be proud of, an iconic location that reflects the personality and vibrancy of the South Congress community,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B group vice president Central Texas. “This store is an important part of this neighborhood, and we hope this new design conveys the deep gratitude we have for our loyal customers who have supported our business for more than 60 years.”

A similar H-E-B, in Lake Austin, opened in February 2023. It was the first multi-level H-E-B in Austin. Another, in Prosper, 40 miles north of Dallas, is set to open in fall 2025.

If the South Congress H-E-B opening is anything like previous grand openings, there is sure to be a line out the door. Those who want to avoid crowds may want to wait a few weeks for the hype to die down or avoid visiting during peak hours.

In 2023, H-E-B was named the top grocery retailer in the U.S. There are currently over 400 H-E-B stores in the U.S. and Mexico.