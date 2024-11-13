As technology continues to evolve, it feels like each part of New York state is starting to fill its own niche. The Southern Tier, for instance, is turning itself into the clean energy hub, and as more investment and companies start to fill it out, work is needed to support a growing network. That's why leaders from across the state convened in Binghamton for a massive infrastructure summit.

“We’re gathered here today to talk about all the infrastructure needs across the Southern Tier," Southern Tier 8 Regional Board Executive Director Jen Gregory said.

The first New York State Infrastructure Summit aims to help federal, state and local leaders develop a strong infrastructure plan to help the state reach its clean energy goals.

“Fourteen counties across the Southern Tier have been designated as a federal tech hub for battery innovation," Gregory said. "Building these communities, putting the investment into industrial sites, housing. How do we meet those needs with the infrastructure that will be required for all of this development?”

There are 12 clean energy hubs across the state. The Southern’s Tier’s hub covers eight counties, making it one of the largest in New York. All of them will contribute to overall manufacturing goals and maintaining the country's national security.

“This conference is huge to bring in all the different parts of infrastructure, whether it's energy, broadband connectivity or just future cybersecurity needs," said Jeff Gasper, the CEO of Southern Tier Network.

As the advanced tech industry grows, leaders are making sure they’re prepared for the influx of companies and residents coming to the Southern Tier to be part of it.

“With the energy companies, with the internet service providers, with needs that the town supervisors at that level need. What do they need to know so they can support this development?" Gregory said.

“Leveraging the infrastructure via power, broadband, having all those kinda collaborate together to make a cybersecurity and a secure network possible, whether that’s for public safety, residents or businesses. It’s like a three-legged stool to make sure all of that is in place," said Gasper.

This summit is only the beginning. Conversations will continue into next year.