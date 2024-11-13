A new energy infrastructure manufacturing facility is now open on Innovation Way in Rochester.

German-based Pfisterer's expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs in the area.

Officials say they chose the area after initially scouting for locations in the south.

It's one of 17 locations worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new facility in Rochester, as it will bring us much closer to our customers, which in turn will enhance our ability to meet their increasing demand” Marcus Horn, president of Pfisterer North America Inc., said in a statement. “This facility represents a major strategic investment in the US market and in our future, underscoring our commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering unparalleled value to our customers”.

Empire State Development says the 100,000-square-foot facility includes a new state-of-the-art training center for its customers, production, sales, and a cable assembly and testing field.

“Empire State Development is committed to next-generation innovation in advanced manufacturing throughout New York State and to projects that promote renewable energy," Empire State Development president, CEO and commissioner Hope Knight said in a statement. "Pfisterer’s expansion will create new, top-quality jobs and help us to ensure that we meet Governor Hochul’s green energy agenda goals, while supporting sustainable economic growth.”