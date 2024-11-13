Farmers in New York brought in $8.5 billion in gross income in 2022 — a 47.8% increase since 2017, but there is a continued decline in the number of farms and acres of farmland due to strains on the industry, according to a new report from the state comptroller.

“New York’s diverse farms are an essential part of the state’s economy but there are increasing challenges that are changing the agricultural landscape,” said New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Volatile commodity prices, labor pressures and extreme weather have caused unpredictability for farmers that have led to the consolidation and loss of farms, DiNapoli said in a press release.

“Policy makers must consider the ways in which state programs and policies affect this sector,” he said.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New York had a loss of 4,887 farms from 2017 to 2022. The report from the comptroller found that despite economic growth of 47.8% income between those years, New York is losing farmland at a rate faster than the U.S. and all neighboring states except Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Between 2012 and 2022, the state has lost 9% of its farmland, including 1,728 acres in agricultural districts that are now classified as solar electric generation facilities.

In a public hearing on Wednesday for New York’s Assembly Committee on Agriculture, industry stakeholders highlighted concerns about the agricultural workforce. Representatives of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and the New York Farm Bureau said farmers have had trouble finding employees.

The comptroller’s report found that from 2012 to 2022, hired labor expenses increased by 68% on New York farms. This was prior to the implementation of a lower overtime threshold, which brought the overtime hours for farmworkers down to 56 from 60 hours.

DiNapoli has recommended four things New York can do to help support farmers:

Support for direct to consumer and direct to institution marketing for farmers to sell their products in New York

Support research and extension services for the development and adoption of climate change resistant crops and measures to mitigate the effects of extreme weather patterns

Evaluate the efficacy of policies in siting of renewable energy facilities on lands other than productive farmland

Promote supportive policies for new farmers that include training programs.

Despite these challenges, New York leads the nation in production of beets and is number two in the nation for apples, maple syrup, gourds, red clover seed, ginger root, parsnips and Brussel sprouts. The dairy industry led agricultural income for New York.