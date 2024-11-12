PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Deep within the 412-page assessment report for Tropicana Field, there appears to be two main points.

One, the needed repairs can be done in time for the Rays’ 2026 season.

An assessment report on hurricane damage to Tropicana Field indicates repairs would run past $55 million and not completed before the 2026 season



Milton’s 100-plus mph winds tore through the Trop’s fabric roof on Oct. 9. All but six of the stadium’s 24 roof panels were destroyed



And, most important to Rays officials, fans and St. Petersburg city leaders, the price tag: A little more than $55 million.

The report, completed by Hennessy Construction Services, and sent to the city council on Tuesday, indicates Hurricane Milton caused about $39 million worth of damage to Tropicana Field, which was completed in 1990. Repairs to the roof alone will run $23.6 million.

Another $16 million would cover more costs.

Milton’s 100-plus mph winds tore through the Trop’s fabric roof on Oct. 9. All but six of the stadium’s 24 roof panels were destroyed.

Still, the study concluded the primary structure is serviceable and capable of supporting a replacement tension membrane fabric roof.

But at what cost? And with the Rays set to move into a new facility at the same location for the 2028 season, is it worth spending millions only to tear it all down in a few years?

Those questions now fall onto the city council.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, the city is the landlord and responsible for repairs to the stadium, and already has filed an insurance claim. The city policy includes a $22 million deductible and $25 million of coverage — reduced in March from $100 million so the city could save $275,000 in premium payments.

The St. Petersburg City Council voted on Oct. 31 to spend close to $6.5 million to contract with firms to remove the remnants of the roof and damaged turf, and to protect against further damage including waterproofing areas such as the seating areas, press box and scoreboard.

In a statement released Tuesday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said: "We anticipate that the majority of the repair costs incurred by the City will be covered by insurance and FEMA reimbursements, making this approach both beneficial for community spirit and fiscally responsible for our community."

Meanwhile, the Rays are looking for a temporary place to play, at least for 2025.

Minor league stadiums in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, along with Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex and the Rays minor league facility in Charlotte County, have all been mentioned.