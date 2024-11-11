We’re still a couple weeks away from Black Friday, but scammers are here year-round. According to the Federal Trade Commission, $1.4 billion was lost in social media scams last year, and online shopping was listed as the second most popular fraud.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips for online shopping to prevent getting scammed.

There are lots of fake websites out there, so pay attention to the website’s URL — the horizontal bar at the top of the screen with the website’s address — which should be spelled correctly. It might help to make online purchases with a credit card, as the card company might be able to help get your money back in the case of a scam. And if you’re planning to buy from an online store you’ve never used before, be sure to look up reviews.

BBB says there have also been reports of scammers texting with "shipping updates," and the URL leads to a scam website that will attempt to steal card or personal information. Instead, go directly to the seller's website to inquire about shipping changes.

“When it comes to scams, unfortunately, anybody is vulnerable these days, so everybody should be taking steps to protect themselves,” said Katarina Schmieder, the communications director with BBB Upstate New York. “If something sounds too good to be true, it most likely is, especially if you're shopping for some of those big ticket items: TVs, electronics, you know, popular toys. Scammers will try to lure you in with a good deal, and they especially prey on people who are waiting until the last minute because they're desperate to try to get the perfect gift in time.”

One more scam to look out for is social media ads. The video or photo ad might look legit and trustworthy, but the link could be a fraud. If a deal seems too good to be true, do a quick web search.