New Yorkers on Monday celebrated those who have served in the U.S. military. In Central New York, community leaders attended the annual Onondaga County Veterans Day ceremony, where they gave out awards to veterans who have made an impact on others.

Fred Dambach, who comes from a family of veterans, won the Veteran Business of the Year award.

“I was born in a military hospital in 1950," he said. "My father was in the Army. He was in the invasion in World War II in Normandy, Omaha Beach.”

Dambach is also an Army veteran and has kids serving as well. It’s safe to say Veterans Day is a family affair.

“It means everything," Dambach said. "It’s recognition for those who have gone before you, my father’s generation."

But Monday was extra special because his business was recognized as the area's Veteran Business of the Year.

“We are going to be and are doing work with the federal government to do asbestos remediation – mold and lead – in federal and state facilities," he said.

His business, Patriot Sons USA, looks to keep the environment safer by providing abatement and remediation services for clients.

“Humbled that others would think I would be deserving and to hopefully, do it justice by getting the award," he said. "It means a lot, especially if you’re working in a military facility, a military hospital. We’re taking some of the danger that they’re in if we’re getting rid of the lead too, a way of giving back.”

But the work has only begun.

“I want to hire more veterans and other people that want to support veteran families," Dambach said.