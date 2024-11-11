Alaska Airlines has entered into endorsement partnerships with six University of Hawaii student-athletes.

What You Need To Know The airlines said its new name-image-likeness deals with Brayden Schager and Jonah Panoke (football), Kate Lang and Tayli Ikenaga (women’s volleyball), Tread Rosenthal (men’s volleyball) and Lily Wahinekapu (women’s basketball) are part of both airlines’ continued support of UH athletics The NCAA’s three-year-old NIL policy allows individual collegiate athletes to control and profit from their prominence and popularity The athletes will serve as brand ambassadors to share their travel experiences on Alaska Airlines and help promote Alaska/Hawaiian’s community initiatives in Hawaii Hawaiian Airlines previously entered NIL partnerships with 30 UH athletes

The airlines, which recently finalized its merger with Hawaiian Airlines, said its new name-image-likeness deals with Brayden Schager and Jonah Panoke (football), Kate Lang and Tayli Ikenaga (women’s volleyball), Tread Rosenthal (men’s volleyball) and Lily Wahinekapu (women’s basketball) as part of both airlines’ continued support of UH athletics.

“We are all very excited and grateful to partner with Alaska Airlines and to be part of their growing presence in Hawaii,” Lang said. “Both Alaska and Hawaiian have established strong reputations of giving back and supporting many community initiatives in Hawaii, and it’s an honor to be able to represent the combined organization during this historic time.”

The NCAA’s three-year-old NIL policy allows individual collegiate athletes to control and profit from their prominence and popularity.

The athletes will serve as brand ambassadors to share their travel experiences on Alaska Airlines and help promote Alaska/Hawaiian’s community initiatives in Hawaii.

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed but include travel benefits on both airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines previously entered NIL partnerships with 30 UH athletes.

“Alaska Airlines is honored to build upon Hawaiian Airlines’ strong support of UH Athletics and our local student athletes,” said Daniel Chun, Alaska’s regional vice president in Hawaii. “Both Alaska and Hawaiian look forward to working with these extraordinary individuals and for more partnership opportunities in the years ahead.”

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.