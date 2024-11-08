PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Businesses along the Tarpon Springs sponge docks are looking to bounce back after the recent hurricanes.

Typically, the city’s tourism industry brings in about $10 million in sales tax each year, according to city leaders. But those numbers will take a hit this year as tourism has been hit by the storms.

The area sustained damage during the storms and multiple businesses had to temporarily shut down.



MORE INFORMATION: 36th Annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival

Community leaders and business owners are excited about this weekend’s seafood festival and are looking forward to having tourists back on the docks and in the shops and restaurants.

The 36th Annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival is running from Friday through Sunday.

Odyssey Cruises, back up and running dolphin cruises seven days a week, is just one of many businesses at the docks looking forward to more visitors.

“I don’t care if you ride with us on the boat. I’m just happy to see you guys. You bring life back to our town,” said Rick Sutton with Odyssey Cruises. “This is good people. Everybody who works here, their lives have been totally decimated. So, when you come, you’re changing lives - not just mine, everybody who lives here.”

Interim Mayor Peter Koulias describes the sponge docks as “vital” to the city’s tourism and sales tax industry.

“We especially need the locals to support locals more than ever,” Koulias said. “But we as a city have to come together to let tourists know and the world know as well as the nation that Tarpon Springs and the historic Sponge Docks is open for business.”

