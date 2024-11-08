Kapiolani Community College is inviting small business owners to attend one of two free cybersecurity training sessions, which come with a free dinner.

The training sessions are being held Nov. 18 and 19 at the Kopiko Building, room 126, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The classes are limited to 20 participants per session and registation is required.

“Led by industry experts, this training covers crucial topics like password security, system updates, employee awareness and data protection strategies — ensuring your organization is resilient against cyber risks,” said Kapiolani CC Assistant Professor David Stevens in a statement.

The university plans to host more cybersecurity community events in 2025.

Earlier this year, Google’s Cybersecurity Clinics Fund selected UH along with 14 other higher education institutions to receive $1 million each in grant funding to establish Cybersecurity Clinics.

UH’s Cybersecurity Clinics will be available for 500 UH students over five years, providing mentoring and access to internships and career opportunities in cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Clinics will mostly be based at UH Maui College, but they will collaborate with other campuses.