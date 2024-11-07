OHIO — The Buckeye State saw an increase in its initial and continued unemployment filings according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Filings were dated from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2.

Ohioans filed 8,051 initial unemployment claims, 1,989 more than the previous week. Of these, 838 have been flagged for identity verification to avoid fraud.

There were also 43,431 continued unemployment claims, 1,391 more than the previous week.

In total, the state saw 51,482 filings from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

In September, the state's unemployment rate was 4.5% compared to the national 4.1%. Ohio's labor participaton rate for September was 62.4% compared to the national 62.7%.