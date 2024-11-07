Sumitomo Rubber USA has announced plans to close their manufacturing facility in Tonawanda and lay off 1,550 employees, company officials said Thursday.

According to a press release, the closure follows "an extended examination of the viability of the facility, following thorough analysis of various business complexities, including mounting material and logistics costs, dated infrastructure, intermittent financial performance, and changing market conditions."

In a press release the company said they implemented cost-control measures but still couldn't offset financial losses.



United Steelworkers Union Local 135 is working with union reps on "equitable severance packages." @SPECNews1BUF — Brianne Roesser (@SPECNewsBrianne) November 7, 2024

The company says the closure will help to ensure their long-term sustainability and are working with United Steelworkers Union Local 135 on job placement support services and "equitable severance packages."

"We have been made aware of Sumitomo Rubber USA’s announcement," Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said. "Our first thoughts are with the more than 1,500 workers and their families who are impacted by this sudden plant closure. This is a very difficult time for them as they begin to deal with this unexpected news. They need to know the Town of Tonawanda stands with them. I will have more to say at a later time."

UPDATE: Here’s the latest from Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger pic.twitter.com/ezG5iPpzcL — Brianne Roesser (@SPECNewsBrianne) November 7, 2024

SRUSA says all tire production in Tonawanda will cease immediately and all related activities will stop over the next 12-24 months.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the closure 'surprising' in a statement: