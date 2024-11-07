OHIO — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are reaching out to businesses across the state who are looking to grow their workforce by considering veterans as their new hires.

This is a push especially for this month as November is recognized as Hire-a-Veteran Month. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) are also encouraging these hires while trying to grow their workforces.

What You Need To Know November is Hire-a-Veteran Month



Ohio is home to nearly 700,000 veterans, the sixth-largest population in the nation Veterans can find employers who mark themselves as military friendly through the OhioMeansJobs website



Those seeking work are able to filter these jobs by county, zip code, industry and employer name

“Our Ohio veterans have selflessly served our state and nation to protect our freedoms and keep us safe, and they bring that same level of dedication to the workplace,” said DeWine in a news release. “During Hire-a-Veteran Month this November, I challenge Ohio business leaders to seek opportunities to add these highly skilled, passionate, and adaptable employees to their team.”

“If you want to thank a veteran, hire one,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted in a news release. “Veterans bring unparalleled skills, dedication, and leadership to the workforce. Their commitment to teamwork, resilience, and mission-driven focus make them invaluable employees who strengthen any organization they join.”

ODJFS manages OhioMeansJobs.com and OhioMeansJobs Centers, which offer services for veterans and their spouses. Through the site, veterans can find employers designate that they are military friendly with their hires. The site notes that businesses are responsible for choosing the designation and all employers who register have the opportunity to select it.

According to the site, neither it nor ODJFS know the inner hiring or human resources practices of the businesses. The list of employers is updated monthly. For Novermber, there are 8,363 employers with the designation. Those seeking work are able to filter these jobs by county, zip code, industry and employer name.

“ODJFS is committed to helping connect employers with great veteran candidates,” ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder said in a news release. “Both veterans and employers can use the self-service features at OhioMeansJobs.com or visit their local OhioMeansJobs Center for one-on-one assistance. At either the website or the centers, veterans can get help translating their military skills for a civilian resume. Ohio also offers free employment services to the spouses of military members, whose transfers can present challenges.”

On the site, veterans' resumes are designated with a red and blue "V" and their spouses are designated with a red and blue "S," which helps them stand out to military-friendly employers.

Employers who hire veterans can also receive incentives from the department through the federal work Opportunity Tax Credit program and On-the-Job Training program.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) also offers a Workforce Team to help employers interested in hiring veterans which provides free consultation and empowers employers to not only recruit and hire but manage and retain veterans.

“Veterans contribute greatly to Ohio businesses and communities,” ODVS Director Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst said. “I applaud the tremendous efforts of ODJFS and their work through OhioMeansJobs in creating pathways that offer our veterans not only employment but rewarding, purpose-driven careers.”

OhioMeansJobs is also offering Hire-a-Veteran Month events statewide which are open to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. To view events, click here.