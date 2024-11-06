CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Molson Coors will shut down the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls as well as another brewery in Wisconsin, the company announced in a statement Wednesday.

However, the Leine Lodge and pilot brewery will remain open. Officials did not say what other brewery the company would be closing.

Officials said all operations will be moved to the Molson Coors Milwaukee facility.

Chief Supply Chain Officer Brian Erhardt issued the following statement on the closure:

“Following the end of a large contract brewing agreement and amid an ongoing canning line investment project at our Milwaukee brewery, we’ve made the decision to close two of our smaller brewing operations in Wisconsin and centralize statewide production at our main site in Milwaukee. While never easy, these choices are made with much thought and consideration to position Molson Coors for continued success in Wisconsin and beyond.”

Erhardt added that Leinenkugel’s has been “a cherished part” of the company and that with the move, “that’s not changing.”

He said the “rest of the portfolio will continue to play a role in our premiumization plans.”

Leinenkugel’s has been around since 1867. It was bought by Miller Brewing Company in 1988.