ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown businesses have less than a week left of new mandatory restrictions – limiting alcohol sales and new curfew hours.

Lifted Smoke Shop in downtown Orlando saw slower than normal sales this past weekend.

Manager Maria Leon says the shop relies on most of their sales in the early morning hours.

“It’s a lot of customers we are not getting, and the profit were not receiving. And it’s not only us,” said Leon.

The smoke shop is normally open until 3 a.m. but closed a couple hours earlier both Saturday and Sunday.

“The truth is that they cannot do this permanently because it would affect a lot of businesses. And they are going to affect the businesses. They are going to start complaining,” said Leon.

Mayor Buddy Dyer addressed the deadly shooting incident at Monday’s city council meeting.

“We will continue to evaluate the impacts of the security measures in place,” he said. “And ensure that our residents and patrons that are downtown are safe.”

There are no plans at this time by the city to make the curfew and other changes permanent beyond Friday.

Nonprofit City Arts Art Gallery, located down the street from where the Halloween shooting occurred, does not depend on the late-night downtown crowd for business.

Executive Director Barbara Hartley says crime like this is unfortunately becoming too commonplace.

“I think it’s something we are seeing more of. It’s not just Orlando. You hear about it in every city throughout the country,” said Hartley.

This weekend the Electronic Daisy Carnival, knowns as EDC talks place at Tinker Field, not far from downtown.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the weekend festival.