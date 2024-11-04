ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the moments most of us take for granted that Debi Cordavana specializes in.

Moments like walking into a store and buying something off the rack. In this case, that’s bras. Cordavana owns Thelma’s Boutique, a space that helps breast cancer patients find support in multiple ways.

“They come in nervous, and they leave happy. It’s a wonderful part of my job," said Cordavana.

Cordavana meets with and measures the women, finding the right size and style for them. But the most important part of the job is listening.

“First and foremost I always listen," said Cordavana. “We can’t just put them in something and send them off. We talk to them, calm them and hear them."

They typically describe an experience Cordavana is all too familiar with.

“I went to stores thinking I could just go buy regular bras," said Cordavana. “I would have trouble and I would cry and leave."

Ten years ago, Cordavana was diagnosed with breast cancer. After having multiple surgeries, she went to the original Thelma’s Boutique.

The trip would change her life.

“You asked if coming here and getting a bra made me feel different? One hundred percent. I felt more like who I was," said Cordavana.

Cordavana started working at the store soon after that, and when the original owner wanted to retire, Cordavana took it over. She now runs it with her two daughters.

For Cordavana, it’s all about helping women feel comfortable and confident in this new chapter of their lives.