BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Women’s Foundation’s report titled “Pathways to Progress” details how the pay gap still disproportionately impacts women.

The data builds on the organization’s 2010 and 2017 reports looking at the state of women’s affairs past, present and future.

“From a pay gap standpoint, they’re predicting 2066 before we see parity in pay gap between genders,” said Sherri Scavone, CEO of the WNY Women’s Foundation. “Equal education, equal experience, everything equalized out, median income [and] full-time workers — 2066.”

Nationally, white women make around 78 cents on the dollar compared to white, non-Hispanic men. In New York, white women make around 83 cents per dollar. For women of color, this number is worse.

The foundation says the disparity comes down to implicit bias.

“It is significantly worse when we look at Native American women and when we particularly look at women of color,” said Scavone. “Right now, women of color are at about 67 cents on the dollar and Native American women at 58 cents on the dollar.”

“I think the most irritating piece of our findings is this persistent ‘mommy penalty,’ where there is a perception that women as mothers are not as productive, not as worthy, not as capable and therefore are actually paid less,” said Scavone. “The foundation also says bias can have long-term effects. With lower earnings, women also have lower retirement account balances. On average women have half the amount of money in a 401k for retirement than men do.”

With the first step forward being to teach women how to negotiate and advocate for themselves with their employers.

“Put the data out there so that people think a little bit about that and then we also try to drive solutions,” Scavone said. “Our goal is systems, policy and culture change so that each person can thrive.”