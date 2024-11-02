HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco Economic Development Council and AmSkills teamed up to hold the first Pasco Rapid Prototyping Boot Camp at AmSkills' West Pasco Entrepreneur Center.

"They get to learn go-to-market strategies, they get to get hands-on with the equipment, and they can really take their invention and turn it into a marketable product," said Daniel Mitchell, the SmartStart Program Director. "Then, we'll actually show them how to take that to market and turn it into a valid business."

The pilot program was scheduled for the end of September, but was interrupted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Participants reconvened this week.

"You really don't understand your idea until it takes physical form," said Ryan Neil, one of the boot camp's participants, as well as its instructor.

Neil said his company, Collective Form, works on large scale infrastructure projects to monitor air quality around transportation infrastructure to determine public health impacts. He approached the Pasco EDC and SmartStart earlier this year for advice on prototyping an air sensor. Neil said the boot camp was a result of those early talks.

"SmartStart has been around for 11 years, and we've helped a lot of different types of entrepreneurs," Mitchell said. "One of the things we haven't had is the ability to have more of our makers and our tinkerers be able to really create the physical product."

That's where the partnership with AmSkills comes in.

"AmSkills focuses on the technical side of things through CNC machining, laser cutting and 3D printing," said AmSkills President and CEO Tom Mudano.

Mudano said that machinery helps participants create cost effective prototypes to show investors or test products out.

"It's incredibly beneficial because access to equipment like the equipment that's here in the AmSkills space is incredibly rare," said Neil.

Neil said he's adapted the course based on fellow participants' needs. The goal is to get their feedback and improve the camp for future sessions.