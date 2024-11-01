COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farmers want to know that the federal government is committed to agriculture.
"There are a lot of good things in agricultural policy today, so typically we wouldn't want to see a reversal of fortunes for our nation's most essential industry," agriculture expert Andy Vance said.
Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to continue the Biden Administration's policies.
"Her role as a senator or coming from California, you don't have the same kind of votes that you might have expected depending on other roles, but generally-speaking her responses to questions submitted by the American Farm Bureau Federation would indicate that she is in favor of continuing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance in the Farm Bill, in favor of solid trade proposals, but not being a big free-trader like we would have seen under the Bush Administration or prior to the Obama Administration," Vance said.
Meanwhile, Vance said it is unclear whether former President Donald Trump will change his previously held postions.
“You just don't know," he said. "During his first term, there were challenges to U.S. agriculture, the trade war with China being the most obvious."
