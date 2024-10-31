Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Binghamton Thursday to check in on the revitalization of the Greater Binghamton Airport.

“One hundred-thirty-thousand work hours going into this project already," Hochul said. "We’re hoping to have this completed by next spring. It’ll be a great celebration because this is what this part of our state, the Southern Tier, deserves.”

The state has committed $32 million toward upgrading Binghamton's airport. Improvements include giving the passenger terminal a new look, constructing a new customs and border protection facility and redeveloping the road leading into the airport.

“One of the best parts about this project and the airport itself is it’s an economic driver," said Mark Heefner, commissioner of aviation at the Greater Binghamton Airport. "Our airport is more than just commercial flights. We have general aviation.”

When the governor announced the start of the project last year, she said a state-of-the-art airport would boost the local economy and create jobs. On Thursday, 85 union workers were on site, as they hope to re-open all parts of the facility back up by next spring, earlier than the initial goal of next winter.

“Let them know we see them, we hear them," Hochul said. "We’re grateful for their support. These are highly skilled professionals who are really creating something magnificent here, and I was to thank them for their work. The project we’re doing now will set us up for the next five, 10, 15 years so we can be ahead of the curve, instead of behind it.”