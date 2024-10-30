Three people were killed after they went over Niagara Falls on Monday night, according to New York State Park Police and the New York State Police officials.
Police responded to the area of Goat Island around 9 p.m. Monday. Investigators determined that a 33-year-old woman and two children, a 9-year-old and a 5-month-old, crossed over the safety guardrail on Luna Island and went over the Falls. All three were residents of Niagara Falls.
Police said the incident was “intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation.” Search and rescue efforts were not successful.
An investigation into the incident in ongoing.