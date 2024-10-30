PepsiCo announced in a notice to employees that it will shutter the Cincinnati plant just a few days after Christmas.

According to the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN notice) from PepsiCo, the plant on Sunnybrook Drive in Amberley Village will close Dec. 28. The notice states 136 employees will lose their jobs.

"We are optimizing our manufacturing network, and as a result, we have stopped production at our Cincinnati facility," PepsiCo wrote in a statement to Spectrum News. "We will continue operating a scaled warehouse at this location. Supporting our employees during this transition remains our top priority, and we are committed to continuing to serve the Cincinnati community."

The move comes after a plant on the south side of Chicago abruptly closed Monday. Additionally, another WARN notice was issued at the Harrisburg, Pa. plant, which is also set to close Dec. 28.

While PepsiCo plants to close the Cincinnati plant operationally, the plant will function as a warehouse going forward.