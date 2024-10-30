ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nine hours a day is a typical time frame for a business to operate.

With everything going on right now for Samantha Cipriani, it’s hard to think past those nine hours because the future is daunting.

“It's hard as a business owner to have so much uncertainty,” she said.

Cipriani is the owner of Nightshift Wax Co., a candle business she started out of her home about 10 years ago. It grew into a business with a brick-and-mortar store with candles in over 500 other shops around the world.

In March of 2023, Cipriani still had a storefront in St. Pete, but was dealing with inflation and supply chain problems.

“This is my livelihood and my dream,” Cipriani said. “I started this in my house, like, almost 10 years ago, and then grew it into something where I had employees, and we had this storefront.”

Then, Cipriani was hit with another major blow — her rent was going up.

“When we signed, it was around like $2,800 and some change and when were forced to move out, it was over $5,100,” Cipriani said.

Her dream to still have that shop was now gone.

She found a warehouse to operate out of in St. Pete and still sells her candles online, but she says the rising cost of living has impacted her sales.

“People are just kind of not doing anything right now with their money and just seeing what's going to happen with the world,” she said.

When you think things can’t get more difficult, hurricanes Helene and Milton made landfall.

“It's like we haven't really gotten back on our feet yet and ‘in the green’ from closing down the shop,” Cipriani said.

So, Cipriani has now reached out to the community and customers and started an online fundraiser.

She hopes that fall and winter sales will get them through this tough time.

Even though they have a long way to go, she says the initial support has been needed.

“Even people that financially couldn't, (or) have the means to donate, we had people offering to come and help us pour and pack candles for free,” she said.

That support and love of this dream Cipriani has had since she was 27 keeps her going.

“We're still here and we're still trying to survive too,” Cipriani said. “And the next time you think maybe getting something at Target, maybe think to go to one of the local small stores and support us.”

Cipriani says she’s lost all of her three employees because of these recent events.

Right now, it’s just her and her husband working to fulfill orders and inventory in her facility.