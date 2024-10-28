LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pet store is continuing to sell puppies despite an ordinance prohibiting retailers from selling dogs.

Puppygram filed an injunction and a restraining order to stop Louisville Metro Government from enforcing the ordinance, which went into effect Sept. 28. The judge issued a status quo, allowing the store to sell puppies until it hears arguments from both sides.

The Arrow Fund, a nonprofit that advocates against animal abuse and neglect, said the law will prevent puppy mills.

“The larger pet stores ... most of the animals come from a puppy mill situation," said Thom Ham, executive director of the Animal Fund. "That's the only way they can make a lot of money on the puppy is because ... they could pay $25 for them and sell them for like $1,200 or $1,300."

Located on Hurstbourne Parkway, Puppygram said its puppies are coming from reputable sources.

“They go out to their breeders; these are just not puppy mills located in somebody's backyard," said Nader George Shunnarah, Puppygram's attorney. "These are licensed breeders through the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and licensed to the various states."

In the lawsuit, Puppygram said the local law violates the equal protection clause under the U.S. Constitution.

“Why is it constitutional to put a retail puppy shop out of business and only create a monopoly for adoption agencies and rescues? Or a humane society? Why is it constitutional that you're putting a Jefferson County business when you can have a retail puppy shop ten minutes across county lines?" Shunnarah said.

Louisville Metro Councilman Stuart Benson, R-20, introduced the ordinance in Sept. 2023. He said the ordinance is lawful in a statement sent to Spectrum News 1.

“We spent a lot of time working with (Louisville Metro Animal Services) and the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to craft an ordinance that protects animals and is constitutional,” Benson said.

Shunnarah said the ordinance will have a detrimental impact on the business.

“This company spent over $200,000 to renovate this site, OK? They invested in employees," said Puppygram's attorney. "If the ban is put in effect for this company, it puts them out of business. It puts people out of work."

The Arrow Fund said Puppygram should survive if they make small adjustments to their business plan.

“There's a lot of other pet stores that have changed their business plan over to where they don't sell puppies," Ham said. "They get animals from their local shelters; that would be like PetSmart and Petco, and they're flourishing."

Frankfort, Lexington and Elizabethtown have passed similar ordinances.

The circuit court will hear arguments Dec. 4 on the injunction and restraining order from Puppygram and Louisville Metro Government. The lawsuit will be addressed at a later date.