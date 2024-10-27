Walgreens announced earlier this month that it is planning to close more than 1,200 stores over the next three years. Several of those closures are in New York state.
This is the latest in a string of troubles for pharmacies across the country.
While many people are worried these closures will create pharmacy deserts, who will be most impacted by this?
What kind of pressure do these closures put on remaining pharmacies? Can they handle the influx of additional patients?
Economics professor Amit Batabyal from the Rochester Institute of Technology spoke to our Mercedes Williams about the biggest challenges pharmacies face today.