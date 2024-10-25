Phil Lesh, bassist and co-founder of the Grateful Dead, has died, according to a post on his Instagram page. He was 84.

Lesh was the oldest and one of the longest surviving members of the band that came to define the acid rock sound emanating from San Francisco in the 1960s.

"Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning," the post reads. "He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

Lesh was a member of the band from the time of its formation in California in the 1960s until the band disbanded in 1995 after the death of lead guitarist Jerry Garcia. He continued touring and performing with Phil Lesh and Friends -- which saw Lesh perform with a rotating cast of musicians over the years -- and later went on tour with the surviving members of the Grateful Dead. He was part of the band's "Fare Thee Well" shows in 2015 celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Grateful Dead.

Lesh was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 as a member of the Grateful Dead. He had previously survived bouts of prostate cancer, bladder cancer and a 1998 liver transplant necessitated by the debilitating effects of a hepatitis C infection and years of heavy drinking.

Although he kept a relatively low public profile, rarely granting interviews or speaking to the audience, fans and fellow band members recognized Lesh as a critical member of the Grateful Dead whose thundering lines on the six-string electric bass provided a brilliant counterpoint to lead guitarist Jerry Garcia's soaring solos and anchored the band's famous marathon jams.

"When Phil's happening the band's happening," Garcia once said.

Drummer Mickey Hart called him the group's intellectual who brought a classical composer's mind-set and skills to a five-chord rock ‘n’ roll band.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.