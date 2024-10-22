Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has enlisted a number of heavy hitters in recent weeks as the campaign against Republican nominee Donald Trump draws to a close – former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and musicians Usher and Lizzo to name a few.

Now they’re calling in The Boss.

Bruce Springsteen is set to headline two "When We Vote We Win" concerts on behalf of Harris, according to a senior campaign official. The first one is set for Tuesday in Atlanta with Harris and former President Obama, with another next week in Philadelphia alongside the 44th president.

The get-out-the-vote concert series is set to hit all seven of the key battleground states expected to decide November’s election, with more to be announced in the coming days, per the campaign.

The Harris official said that the campaign sees the concerts as a major opportunity to drive voter enthusiasm ahead of Election Day, with early voting already underway in several states. The rallies will also serve as opportunities to harness grassroots enthusiasm to drive volunteer sign-ups and voter turnout.

Springsteen, who has long championed Democratic causes and candidates, endorsed Harris earlier this month, calling Trump "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime" in a video posted to social media.

"Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment. It doesn't have to be this way," Springsteen said in the video, before saying that Harris and running mate Tim Walz are "committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity."

Trump, Springsteen said, "doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American," adding: "His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again."

