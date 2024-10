Railroad Norfolk Southern's streamlined operations delivered strong earnings last quarter, even excluding boosts from insurance payouts related to the disastrous derailment in East Palestine and the sale of two rail lines.

The Atlanta-based railroad recorded a $287 million gain on the sale of rail lines in Virginia and North Carolina, and for the second quarter in a row it collected more insurance payments than it paid out for last year's derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Norfolk Southern earned $1.099 billion, or $4.85 per share in the quarter, the company said. That's up significantly from a year ago, when profits were hurt by mounting costs related to the derailment. Excluding one-time items, the railroad earned $737 million, or $3.25 per share, beating the $3.15 forecast by analysts surveyed by FactSet Research.

New CEO Mark George, who took over last month, isn't expected to implement any strategic changes because he helped craft the plan a couple years ago that calls for keeping more employees on hand during a downturn, so the railroad can respond better when the economy recovers.

“It’s really about building out consistent, safe, reliable service with a network that’s resilient and can bounce back from events,” like it did when Norfolk Southern got all its major lines running again within 72 hours after Hurricane Helene hit, said George, who was promoted from Chief Financial Officer after Alan Shaw was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

Norfolk Southern has been in the spotlight ever since the February 2023 derailment in East Palestine triggered a national focus on railroad safety. Earlier this year, the railroad also had to fend off a takeover bid from investment firm Ancora Holdings. The investor ultimately won only three seats, insufficient to make the sweeping changes it sought.

The railroad redoubled its efforts to lower costs in the spring, hiring Chief Operating Officer John Orr to help reduce the number of times railcars get switched and enable Norfolk Southern to operate fewer, longer trains. Its operating expenses fell 34% to $1.46 billion.

“We’re seeing the results. And I don’t have a whole lot of patience for lack of execution or acceptance of mediocrity,” George said.

The railroad’s revenue of $3.05 billion was just below analysts’ expectation for $3.09 billion.

Norfolk Southern is one of the nation's largest railroads, with tracks crisscrossing the Eastern United States.