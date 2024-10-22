HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Enterprising Latinas is helping several small businesses in Wimauma acquire grants to help with storm recovery after receiving damage during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Santos Morales, the director of economic prosperity for the education center, said the Hispanic Federation donated funding for the grants.

“For some business, $500 helps them recover the food they lost, and others were able to get some assistance with equipment,” he said.

Santos said they’re also working to connect businesses with other resources in the community.

One business owner who is benefiting from the grants, said she plans to use the money to help replenish and restock her food truck, hoping she can reopen soon.

Jennifer Mantilla owns a coffee food truck called Louie Beans in memory of her father’s love for coffee.

Mantilla said they received a lot of damage, and lost most of her equipment, from the back-to-back hurricanes.

“We got to take the walls out, replace them. Do the base boards. My fridge, I lost that. That was the first thing we got rid of because the drawer underneath was literally filled with brown, disgusting water,” she said.

She said it has placed a financial burden on her not being able to reopen.

“Not only is it like money that we’re putting out, but it’s also money that I’m losing every single day,” she expressed.

However, the helping hand from Enterprising Latinas means the world to Mantilla.

“I didn’t think anybody was going to come try to help us. I thought we were on our own and it was so thoughtful that they thought of us,” she said.

Mantilla said she’s ready to get back to what she truly loves — sharing her father’s love of coffee and his memory with others.

The educational center also offers micro loans, and right now they’re offering loans interest free to help businesses recover from the storms.

To apply, visit the center at 5128 State Road 674 in Wimauma.