On Tuesday evening, Detroit-native Eminem will appear at a get-out-the-vote rally for Vice President Kamala City in his home city alongside former President Barack Obama, according to CNN.

A longtime critic of Trump, Eminem has never officially endorsed a presidential candidate, though he gave President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign permission to use his song “Lose Yourself” in an ad in the closing days of that election.

The 52-year-old rapper has frequently slammed Trump in songs and interviews since he first ran for president and wrote about his opposition to the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, a decision Trump has taken credit for and Harris has frequently used to attack him on the campaign trail.

The Harris campaign did not immediately confirm the appearance. In a section of her interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this month that was cut, Harris mentioned Eminem and Aretha Franklin as artists she enjoyed from Michigan as Colbert prompted her to jokingly pander to Michigan voters.

The news comes the same day that a Harris campaign official confirmed that rock legend Bruce Springsteen would be headlining get-out-the-vote concerts for Harris starting this week, part of the Democratic campaign's push to surge voter engagement with two weeks to go until Election Day. Taylor Swift endorsed Harris for president shortly after the vice president's debate with Trump last month, Beyoncé allowed her campaign to use the song "Freedom" at events, and musicians Usher and Lizzo have campaigned with the Democratic nominee in recent days.

Eminem, who was critical of President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney at the height of his career in the early 2000s, starred in a 2004 TV special that produced a mock political convention to nominate him for president on the “Shady Party” line. Trump appeared on the show to endorse and introduce Eminem.

“I know a winner when I see one. And Donald Trump is telling you right now, Slim Shady is a winner,” Trump said. “He’s got brains, he’s got guts, and he’s got Donald Trump’s vote.”

The rapper appeared to reference the moment in his 2017 song "Like Home," rapping: "Wish I would have spit on it before I went to shake his hand at the event."

Not one to mince words, Eminem called Trump a b**** in his verse on Big Sean's "No Favors" from 2017 and laid into the Republican in a freestyle rap called "The Storm" during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, while also declaring that Trump's supporters should not count themselves among his fans.