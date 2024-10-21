McDonald's Corp. agreed to host former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania store over the weekend but stressed that it isn't endorsing a candidate in the U.S. presidential race.

What You Need To Know McDonald's Corp. stressed that it isn't offering an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election, but said it agreed to former President Donald Trump's event at a Pennsylvania store over the weekend



At Trump's event on Sunday at the restaurant, which was closed to the public for his visit, the former president staffed the fry station and answered questions from the drive-thru window



In a message to employees, McDonald's said the owner-operator of the location, Derek Giacomantonio reached out after he learned of Trump's desire to visit a Pennsylvania restaurant, and added that the company agreed to the event



The company also said franchisees have also invited Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, to their restaurants

Trump staffed the fry station at a McDonald's in suburban Philadelphia on Sunday before answering questions through the drive-thru window. The restaurant was closed to the public for the Republican nominee's visit.

In a message to employees obtained Monday by The Associated Press, McDonald's said the owner-operator of the location, Derek Giacomantonio reached out after he learned of Trump's desire to visit a Pennsylvania restaurant. McDonald's agreed to the event.

"Upon learning of the former president's request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone," the company said. "McDonald's does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next president. We are not red or blue – we are golden."

One of the questions Trump faced at the drive-thru window was about whether the minimum wage should be raised. He dodged that question, saying only that "these people work hard. They're great. And I just saw something, a process that’s beautiful. It's a beautiful thing to see. These are great franchises, and they produce a lot of jobs. And it's great, and great people working here too."

When reporters tried to shout the question at him again, Trump repeated that the store's employees are "really good people" before moving on to another question.

The Chicago burger giant said franchisees have also invited Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, to their restaurants. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the Harris campaign.

McDonald's said it has "been a fixture of conversation this election cycle" even though it hasn't sought that attention. At several campaign stops and during interviews, Harris has recalled working at McDonald's for spending money during her college years. Trump has claimed – without evidence – that Harris is lying.

Harris' campaign has said that the vice president worked at a McDonald's in Alameda, Calif., in 1983 in the summer during her freshman year at Howard University. The New York Times interviewed a woman who said she was a close friend of Harris' as a teenager and said she recalled the Democratic nominee having worked at one of the fast food chain's restaurants.

McDonald's said it is proud of "Harris's fond memories working under the arches" and noted the often-cited figure that 1 in 8 Americans works at McDonald's at some point.

"While we and our franchisees don't have records for all positions dating back to the early '80s, what makes '1 in 8' so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had," McDonald's said.

Trump's appearance led to some backlash on social media. Google searches for "boycott McDonald's" briefly surged Monday morning, and some Twitter users vowed not to return to the chain after Trump's event.

But Lori Rosen, president of the public relations firm Rosen Group, said McDonald's won't likely see long-term damage from the event.

"The coverage and publicity alone generated from McDonald's agreeing to have former President Trump work at one of their franchises already surpasses the negative chatter on social media," Rosen said. "I am not sure if the American people will benefit from this publicity stunt. However, McDonald's comes out ahead."

Bruce Newman, a professor in business ethics and marketing at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business, agrees.

"They look like the company that's getting the attention of the presidential candidates, and it heightens the awareness of the brand," he said.

Newman added that Trump was likely trying to put a different, more casual face on his campaign, wearing a smile and an apron instead of a suit jacket.