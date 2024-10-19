LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Participants of a Louisville Urban League program said it transforms their lives every day.



Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Edith Jones was raised in Kentucky and is married with two adult children. Earlier in life, she served 20 years part-time with the National Guard.

She then had a state government career before going back to school, getting her master's degree and becoming an educator. She retired from work a couple of years ago.

“What I found out along the way, is your plan for retirement, sometimes your plans don’t come out the way you want them," Jones said. "Some things happen within the family in which you may have to make some changes financially. Go into your nest egg, and before you know it, you may have to go back into the workforce. I didn’t plan to come back into the workforce, but I’m glad there’s a program like this.”

She found out about the Louisville Urban League’s Urban Seniors Jobs Program and signed up. Lyndon Pryor, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said the program is funded the U.S. Department of Labor and focuses on people 55 and older and those of a lower income. It’s a workforce training program where participants are placed at nonprofit sites citywide to have subsidized employment and gain or regain skills.

“It is a great training program where we are providing them with technology skills, digital literacy and other fundamental things that perhaps if they have retired or maybe been out of the workforce," Pryor said.

Jones said the program has taught her computer skills and protecting herself from falling victim to online scammers while working at her own pace.

There are between 120 and 210 participants yearly, Pryor said.

“So happy that we can still work, that we are valuable, that we are thought of being valuable," Jones said. "I’m telling you because sometimes, we’re looked at, that we may not be able to do the job. That’s not the truth."

"We can still work as a senior citizen in our community. There’s a need for the young and the old to be together because the experiences we both share, there’s power there.”

These days, as part of training, Jones works in the Urban League's accounting department, where she tackles spreadsheets.

“I want to be one of the senior citizens that is going to master this so I can show others, 'You can do this,'" she said. "If I did it, you can do it."

Pryor said the Louisville Urban League is always looking for people 55 and older to participate in the Urban Senior Jobs program. There are some federal requirements participants must meet. Reach the Louisville Urban League at 502-585-4622 for more information.