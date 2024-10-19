GULFPORT, Fla. — Scenes of devastation were among the first glimpses of Gulfport after Hurricane Helene. Since then, a number of city businesses have reopened, and they’re working to spread the word to customers.

Late Friday afternoon, customers crowded the bar area of Gulfport Brewery and Eatery on Beach Boulevard South. Owner Paige Valensky-Acree said it’s a welcome change from recent weeks.

What You Need To Know Some Gulfport businesses have reopened following Hurricanes Helene and Milton



The executive director of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce said shops and restaurants along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Boulevard, and 49th Street are among those that are welcoming customers



The owner of Gulfport Brewery and Eatery says businesses like hers that weren't severely impacted are reaching out to help those that were



Fundraisers are planned for this weekend to help Gulfport community members and employees in need

“I think we counted in, like, three weeks, we were open maybe seven days,” Valensky-Acree said of how normal hours were upended by hurricanes Helene and Milton. “That’s tough on business owners in town, that’s tough on staff, and really, it’s tough on the community because these are all really tight — this is a tight community.”



Valensky-Acree’s businesses, which also include The Wine House and BBQ, are among a number of establishments that are welcoming customers back after the storms.

“Our businesses that are open, they’re open, and we want people to come,” said Aimee Kosta, executive director of The Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce.

Kosta said big outdoor events, like First Friday, are on hold for now. While businesses on and near Shore Boulevard saw heavy damage, she said customers can come out to their favorite spots in other parts of the city.

“Not only here on Beach Boulevard, but Gulfport Boulevard. There’s a few restaurants, some shops up there. We have some art galleries, a DRIP! Art Lounge, where they do painting and craft stuff. We have 49th Street,” Kosta said.

Pia’s Trattoria and Tommy’s Hideaway on Beach Boulevard South and Island Flavors and Tings on 49th Street South are among the businesses that are open, but Gulfport is still in a transition period. Next to diners enjoying a meal at Tommy’s, crews worked to repair damage to Qi Crystal Energy.

“The devastation in this town is real,” Valensky-Acree said.

She said businesses like hers that weren’t as impacted are working to help those that were. Starting Saturday, Valensky-Acree said she’s opening the doors of The Wine House to GulfPerk Coffee Bar. She said that business was flooded, so its employees will serve up customer favorites Wednesday-Sunday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Her staff will take over with the restaurant’s usual offerings later in the day.

“He can keep his employees working. He can keep working,” Valensky-Acree said of the owner, who’s a friend. “We’re all small business owners, and so this is our livelihoods, too. It’s not a big corporation where we have 75 other locations that are doing well.”

Kosta said fundraisers are planned to help the Gulfport community. “Gulfport Rising” is scheduled for Saturday at the North End Tap House from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. It will feature all-day musical acts and proceeds will go to the John Prine Hello in There Foundation specifically to help with relief in Gulfport.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, The Salty Nun on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg is hosting a fundraiser for staff at Gulfport’s Neptune Grill. A drag show begins at noon, followed by entertainment throughout the day. Also on Sunday, Tommy’s Hideaway is offering free slices of pizza and a free soft drink for anyone in need from 1 p.m. -4 p.m., as well as holding a toy donation drive for children impacted by the hurricanes.