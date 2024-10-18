Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign on Friday released a new ad featuring singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in an effort to reach Latino voters, a key voting bloc polls show Democrats may be losing ground with.

In the 60-second spot, Anthony, who is of Puerto Rican descent, slams former President Donald Trump for his handling of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the Caribbean island and U.S. territory in 2017. A Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General report released after Trump left office found his administration withheld relief aid to the island after the hurricane.

“Even though some have forgotten, I remember what it was like when Donald Trump was President,” Anthony says in the ad, entitled "Recuerdo." “I remember what he did and said about Puerto Rico, about our people.”

"I remember after Hurricane Maria devastated our island, Trump blocked billions in relief while thousands died," he continues. "I remember when our families lacked clean water and electricity, Trump threw paper towels and called Puerto Rico 'dirty and poor.' I was not surprised. Because I also remember he launched his campaign by calling Latinos 'criminals' and 'rapists.'"

The artist also criticizes the words Trump uses to describe Latinos as well as his “Zero Tolerance” policy, which resulted in families being separated at the U.S. border.

“This election goes way beyond political parties,” he says. “Let’s remember what the United States represents and stands for: UNITED. Regardless of where we’re from.”

The spot is a part of the Harris campaign’s $370 million ad buy ahead of Nov. 5 and will air on Telemundo and WAPA America TV during the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sunday.

While most polls show Harris holds an edge over Trump with Latino voters, some have found her advantage smaller than other recent Democratic candidates. In an election that is expected to be razor thin in a handful of battleground states, margins of support by key voting blocs have the potential to make a difference.