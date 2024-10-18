Vice President Kamala Harris is leaning on star power as the 2024 election enters its final days.

Music superstar Usher will campaign with Harris in Atlanta on Saturday as early voting continues in the battleground state of Georgia. Earlier in the day, she is expected to campaign with Lizzo in Detroit, per a campaign official.

And former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama will hit the campaign trail alongside Vice President Kamala Harris next week to rally voters to the polls in the final stretch before Nov. 5, according to a senior campaign official.

The former president will appear with Harris in swing state Georgia on Thursday while the former first lady will join the vice president in Michigan to mark the first day of early voting statewide on Saturday, Oct. 26, in that Rust Belt battleground.

Former President Obama made his first appearance on the trail for Harris last week in the biggest swing state in the nation, Pennsylvania, and is set to campaign for her in battleground Arizona on Friday.

Next week’s events will mark the first time either of the Obamas will be alongside the vice president and the first trail appearance for the trail appearance in support of Harris for the former first lady in general.

The Obamas remain popular figures in the Democratic Party. Both spoke in support of Harris at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Obama’s remarks in Pennsylvania last week about Black men potentially being hesitant to vote for Harris because she is a woman received significant attention.

At a campaign field office to thank volunteers, Obama said he wanted to "speak some truths" after hearing reports on the ground that there was lower enthusiasm for Harris than there was for his own candidacy and that some Black men were thinking of sitting out the election.

"Part of it makes me think — and I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that," Obama said.

The former president said Trump's penchant for putting people down was not real strength.

"You're thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that's a sign of strength, because that's what being a man is? Putting women down? That's not acceptable," Obama said.

Harris spent a significant portion of the first half of her week focused on engaging with Black men in particular, stopping by multiple Black-owned small businesses and appearing on Charlamagne tha God’s radio show, which has a large Black male following. She also unveiled this week an economic agenda aimed at helping Black men.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.