WORCESTER, Mass. - You may have noticed an increase of activity at the Amazon facility on Neponset Street in Worcester. That would be because Wednesday marked the first day of operations at the site of the former Greendale Mall, which was demolished in 2021.

Amazon says that they've been training teams and preparing the delivery station and are excited to begin serving customers.

The 121,000 square-foot Amazon station was completed in late 2022, but had sat dormant since.

An Amazon sortation site in Uxbridge opened in September.

And the Amazon facility in Charlton is ramping up operations in preparation to launch.

The town said the facility is in the process of hiring to meet their operational demand.